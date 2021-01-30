Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 30 (ANI): Congress leader Hanumantha Rao on Friday that incidents in Delhi during the 'tractor march' by farmers on Republic Day "was a conspiracy to finish the protests".

He said farmers have been protesting against the three agricultural laws in difficult conditions and were united.

He alleged that there was a conspiracy to "benefit the corporate sector" and said the Congress fully supports the farmers over their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws.

Delhi had witnessed violence during the tractor march by farmers on Republic Day to protest against three farm laws. The protestors violated the agreement about the route for the tractor march and entered central Delhi after forcibly removing barricades. Several policemen were injured in the violence and vehicles were damaged.

The farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders since November 26 over their demand for repeal of three farm laws. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)