Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): A new Guinness World Record was set on the 11th International Day of Yoga for the largest gathering for a Yoga session in one place in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Around three lakh people participated in the event, which was organised on a 28-kilometre stretch from RK Beach to Bheemili in the presence of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Yoga Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Leads World’s Largest Ever Yoga Gathering of 3 Lakh People in Visakhapatnam During International Day of Yoga (See Pics and Videos).

In a post on X, the Ministry of Ayush wrote, "Main event of IDY 2025 sets Guinness World Record in Visakhapatnam. With an estimated 3 lakh participants, the grand celebration along the 28 km beach road--from RK Beach to Bheemili--and across various parts of Visakhapatnam marked the world's largest gathering for a yoga session at a single venue."

https://x.com/moayush/status/1936358928524181906

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife in Hotel Over Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair, Arrested After Confession Call to Police.

"Led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the event was part of the 'Yoga Sangam' initiative, synchronised across 13 lakh+ locations nationwide. A historic morning for yoga and India's global wellness leadership," it added.

Addressing the world's largest-ever yoga gathering, the Prime Minister joined thousands of participants from India and abroad for a historic yoga session by the sea, the Ministry of AYUSH said in a release.

As per the release, in the national event, PM Modi was joined by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Abdul Nazeer, and the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu. Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ayush and MoS for Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) Prataprao Jadhav were also present alongside Union Minister of State Dr. Chandrasekhar Pemmasani. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Garu and State Cabinet Minister Nara Lokesh Garu were also present.

Extending warm greetings to people across India and the world on International Day of Yoga, the Prime Minister highlighted that this year marks the 11th occasion when the world has come together on 21st June to practice yoga collectively.

He remarked that the essence of yoga is "to unite", and it is heartening to see how yoga has united the world.

Reflecting on the journey of Yoga over the past decade, PM Modi recalled the moment when India proposed the idea of International Yoga Day at the United Nations.

He noted that 175 countries supported the proposal, a rare instance of such wide global unity. He emphasised that the support was not merely for a proposal but represented a collective effort by the world for the greater good of humanity. "Eleven years on, yoga has become an integral part of the lifestyle of millions across the globe", he added.

The Prime Minister expressed pride in seeing how Divyang individuals are reading yogic texts in Braille and how scientists are practicing yoga in space. He also noted enthusiastic participation of youth from rural areas in Yoga Olympiads.

PM Modi underscored that whether it is the steps of the Sydney Opera House, the summit of Mount Everest, or the vast expanse of the ocean, the message remains the same,"Yoga is for everyone and for all, Beyond Boundaries, Beyond Backgrounds, Beyond age or ability."

The Prime Minister expressed his delight at being in Visakhapatnam, describing it as a vibrant blend of natural beauty and modern progress.

Highlighting that more than two crore people have taken part in the Yogandhra Abhiyan, the Prime Minister said that this overwhelming public response reflects the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, which forms the foundation of a Viksit Bharat. He emphasised that when citizens take ownership of national missions, no goal is too ambitious. The energy, commitment, and goodwill of the people were clearly evident throughout the celebrations in Visakhapatnam.

In his welcome speech, Union Minister of State (IC) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav said that "the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji initiated the unprecedented step of getting a resolution passed at the United Nations General Assembly to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. This initiative has now transformed into a global public health movement celebrated in over 180 countries."

Prataprao Jadhav added that after completing a decade of this movement, "we have launched 10 Signature Events this year. These include Harit Yoga (Green Yoga) with tree plantation, Yoga Connect, Yoga Parks, Yoga Bandhan, Yoga Mahakumbh, and Yoga Sangam, being celebrated by over 10 lakh (1 million) organisations across the country."

Congratulating the Andhra Pradesh Government, the Union Ayush Minister stated that "under the leadership of the Chief Minister Shri Chandrababu Naidu, a 'YogAndhra Abhiyan' was launched in Andhra Pradesh on May 21. As part of this campaign, more than 22,000 tribal students performed 12 rounds of Surya Namaskar in 15 minutes yesterday, entering their names into the Guinness Book of World Records."

He further said that inspired by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Ayush has taken a small initiative to promote healthy food among the public, and today, at 70 locations in Delhi, the ministry was distributing Ayush Aahar (Ayush Diet) to all participants of this IDY programme. "This Ayush Aahar is based on Moringa-based food products, and will emerge as a healthy and tasty food alternative for the people," he said.

Thanking the Prime Minister for granting Andhra Pradesh the honour to host this historic event, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh marked the 11th International Yoga Day with unprecedented enthusiasm as over 3 lakh citizens gathered in Visakhapatnam for a mass yoga demonstration. "The event concluded with the successful month-long Yogandhra campaign that engaged 2.17 crore participants statewide, creating several records," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)