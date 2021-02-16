New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): A thick layer of fog shrouded parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning, leading to poor visibility in the national capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the visibility of 1000 meters was recorded at Palam and Safdarjung each at 5:30 am.

"Visibility recorded at 5:30 am on February 16: Amritsar and Jammu Airport - zero meters each. Ganganagar - 50 meters. Gorakhpur-500 meter, Delhi Safdarjung and Palam - 1000 meters each," the weather forecasting agency said in its Tuesday bulletin.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 323, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)