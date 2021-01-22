New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Vistara airline on Friday said its B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft would now feature Panasonic's new 3D inflight map application called Arc.

"Vistara passengers will now be able to choose from over 20 distinct map views in 4K for various phases of flight, incorporating everything from stunning 3D satellite imagery, local and global views," the airline said in a press release.

Arc also has a feature that enables a passenger to see the aircraft's relative position to their selected map location throughout his or her flight, it said.

Vistara said it is world's first airline that features the Arc application.

"The map platform will be progressively made available on the airline's brand new A321neo aircraft as well," the airline said.

Vistara has a fleet of 45 aircraft, including 35 Airbus A320, two Airbus A321neo, six Boeing 737-800NG, and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)