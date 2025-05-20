Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was apprehended by Government Railway Police (GRP) for assaulting a blind woman who was traveling from Kanjurmarg to Titwala inside the coach reserved for differently abled passengers, police said on Tuesday.

A video of the assault had gone viral on various social media platforms.

Also Read | Amit Malviya, Arnab Goswami Booked: Bengaluru Police Register FIR Against BJP IT Cell Head and Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Over 'Congress Turkiye Office Fake News'.

Based on the complaint filed against the man, a case of molestation, assault, and threatening was registered at Kalyan Police Station, and the case was later transferred to Kurla Railway Police Station as a 'Zero FIR,' an official said.

The incident had occurred on Monday around 9:30 pm between Kanjurmarg and Kalwa Railway Stations in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Titwala local, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast Today, May 20: National Capital Records 41.8 Degrees Celsius, High Humidity.

A 33-year-old woman, who is blind, entered the coach reserved for differently abled persons and found the seats were occupied, he said.

A 40-year-old man, Mohammed Ismail, a resident of Mumbra, had occupied the seat, who was travelling along with his pregnant wife and 10-year-old daughter, he said.

Some passengers, who were travelling in the same coach, requested Ismail to give the seat to the blind woman, as she was eligible for that, he said.

After realising that Ismail did not have any disability, the quarrel between the blind woman and Ismail started, he said.

During the heated argument, the woman abused Ismail, following which he started beating the woman, he said, adding some of the passengers tried to intervene, but he continued beating her.

After the assault on the woman, Ismail got down at Mumbra Railway Station, he said.

The woman got down at Kalyan Railway Station and lodged a complaint against the man for assaulting her, he said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against Mohammed Ismail for the charges of molestation, assault, and threatening under relevant sections of BNS and section 92(a)(B) of the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act, he said.

Kalyan GRP on Tuesday apprehended the accused person, he said.

"We are committed to ensuring that justice is served for the victim who endured such a deplorable act," said senior inspector Pandhari Kande of Kalyan GRP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)