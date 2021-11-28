New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Vivek Johri has been appointed as the chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), an order issued on Sunday by the personnel ministry said.

Johri, a 1985-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) officer, is currently working as the member in the board.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Johri as the chairman of the CBIC, it said.

He succeeds M Ajit Kumar who completes his tenure this month end.

