Kolkata, Jun 27 (PTI) Vlogger Roddur Roy, accused of making unsavoury remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was released from the Presidency Correctional Home here on Monday evening after being granted bail in last of the three cases lodged against him.

Roddur Roy, alias Anirban Roy, was arrested by the Kolkata Police on June 7 from Goa on charges of making abusive comments against the chief minister in a Facebook live session in the aftermath of singer KK's death here.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court here granted bail to Roy on Monday in a case filed at Burtolla police station.

He was earlier granted bail by the Alipore court in connection with a case filed at Patuli police station after having been granted bail by the CMM court at Bankshall Court in an FIR filed at Chitpur police station over the same issues.

Roy, who is known to use expletives in his social media posts, often courting controversies, mouthed profanities against the chief minister and other TMC leaders, blaming the ruling party for the alleged mismanagement at singer KK's last concert at Nazrul Mancha here.

The singer had collapsed, shortly after his performance at the auditorium, and was declared 'brought dead' when taken to a hospital.

The controversial video of Roy has been removed from Facebook by the authorities.

Roy, who claims to be a poet and video creator, had earlier courted controversy for his unconventional ways of singing Rabindranath Tagore's songs.

Walking out of the Presidency Correctional Home wearing his trademark headscarf, he was heard saying, "Long live humanity, long live human rights."

