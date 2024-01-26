Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Extending greetings to the residents of Uttar Pradesh on National Voters' Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to everyone to pledge 100 per cent voting during elections to make "our democracy more participatory and robust."

Taking to X on Thursday, he emphasised the importance of voting, describing it not just as a democratic right of a citizen but also their duty.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all respected voters and residents on 'National Voters' Day,' and congratulations to all the young individuals who have become voters for the first time. Voting is not only our duty, but also our right. Let's take a pledge for 100 per cent voting to make our democracy more participatory and robust," CM Yogi posted on X.

Taking forward the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the new voters on social media, CM urged all eligible voters to join the 'New Voters Conference'.

"Voting is our democratic right. I earnestly appeal to all new voters to join this important conference in larger numbers, listen to the thoughts of the Prime Minister, and contribute your invaluable input to strengthening democracy. Jai Hind," he added.

It is noteworthy that on Thursday, PM Modi, while addressing the 'New Voters' Conference', encouraged the youth to register to become voters and exercise their democratic rights. (ANI)

