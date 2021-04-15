New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Election Commission on Thursday increased the timing of voting for the Serchhip assembly bypoll in Mizoram by one hour following demands by parties.

In a statement, the EC said the time of poll for Serchhip assembly seat on April 17 will be 7 am to 7 pm, instead of 7 am to 6 pm.

"Commission expects that its decision will help voters to turnout in large numbers and exercise their franchise," the statement said.

