Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 8 (ANI): An interaction programme with Women Self-Help Group (SHG) members and Lakhpati Didis was held today at the International Indoor Exhibition Hall in Hapania in the august presence of the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The programme highlighted the inspiring journeys and success stories of women associated with Self-Help Groups, who have transformed their lives through entrepreneurship and community initiatives. The event was also attended by Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy.

During the programme, several SHG members and Lakhpati Didis shared their experiences, explaining how government initiatives and collective efforts have helped them achieve financial independence and social empowerment. Their stories reflected determination, resilience, and the growing role of women in strengthening rural livelihoods.

On the occasion, the dignitaries also visited various exhibition stalls set up at the venue where SHG members displayed a wide range of handmade products. The stalls showcased locally crafted items prepared by women entrepreneurs, highlighting creativity, skill, and the spirit of self-reliance.

The programme underscored the importance of women-led development and the growing contribution of Self-Help Groups in boosting the rural economy. The empowerment of SHG members and the emergence of Lakhpati Didis stand as a strong example of the immense potential of Nari Shakti, playing a pivotal role in building a stronger and self-reliant Tripura.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared what he described as a major milestone in women's empowerment while addressing a public event in the national capital on International Women's Day.

Referring to the government's "Lakhpati Didi" initiative, he said that the target of enabling three crore women to achieve the milestone had been fulfilled.

"Today, on the occasion of International Women's Day, I am delighted to share some wonderful news with the women of our country. A few years ago, we made a commitment to empower 3 crore women to become "Lakhpati Didi." At the time, many doubted our resolve and dismissed it as a political move. However, I am proud to announce that we have fulfilled our promise--more than 3 crore women have now achieved the milestone of becoming Lakhpati Didi," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

