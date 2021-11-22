Visakhapatnam, Nov 22 (PTI) Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed concern over the decline in standards in legislatures and Parliament and underlined the need for meaningful discussions and debate on various issues..

He was speaking after flagging off Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train with upgraded LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rake and additional Vistadome (see through glass coaches at the railway station here.

Naidu said meaningful discussions and debates are very important for society.

"I was not in politics now and will not be in politics in future and my advice is to conduct meaningful debates in legislatures. Values and ethics should be enhanced," he said.

He said Indian democracy is the biggest in the world and it should be protected by one and all'

He also said that violence is the biggest drawback for development and that revolution will come about "only by the Ballot, and not by bullet."

