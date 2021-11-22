Amreli, November 22: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman allegedly set herself on fire along with her two daughters in Gujarat’s Amreli district on Sunday. The three were charred to death. The woman took the extreme step reportedly due to a domestic dispute. The deceased have been identified as Sonal Devmurari, her 14-year-old daughter Hitali and three-year-old daughter Khushi. The woman’s husband is an owner of a flour mill. Gujarat: 28-Year-Old Woman Sets Self And Two Minor Sons On Fire in Rajkot DIstrict After Argument With Mother-In-Law.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman poured kerosene oil on herself and her daughters and in minutes, the smoke started to come out of the house. The victims started screaming. After hearing their screams, neighbours rushed to the house. They informed the fire brigade and also called the woman’s husband. Bhopal Shocker: Woman Allegedly Sets Herself on Fire After Fight With Neighbour.

The neighbours doused off the fire and went inside and found that the three were charred to death. “As per primary investigation, there was a family dispute and marital issues between husband and wife. This led her to take this extreme step.” Reported the media house quoting J Chaudhri, deputy superintendent of police, Savarkundla as saying.

The bodies were sent for postmortem. A case of accidental death has been recorded. The police are recording the statements of family members of the deceased and will reportedly register an offence against the husband of the woman. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2021 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).