New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in Puducherry on Sunday on a three-day official visit, according to the official statement.

The Vice President, who is staying at the Judges' Guest House on the Puducherry Beach Road, will participate in a discussion with students at JIPMER Medical College tomorrow, Monday, June 16, at 4 pm.

He said that traffic will be stopped on the road, and considering the traffic congestion, the Education Department has ordered that schools be closed by 2 pm on Monday, June 16.

In this regard, the Director of School Education, Priyadarshini, has said in a press release that all government and private schools in the Puducherry region should release students by 2:00 pm on Monday, June 16.

The press release also states that school principals and inspectors should make necessary arrangements in advance and inform parents and students.

The transport monitoring team should take the necessary steps to pick up students using government-provided transport facilities according to the new times. (ANI)

