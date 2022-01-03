Mathura (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A priest of Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan was allegedly assaulted by six other priests on Monday, police said.

Vrindavan Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Ajay Kaushal said Shailendra, one of the accused, along with five other associates allegedly attacked another priest, Mohit.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by Cousin, Two Others in Jabalpur; Accused Arrested.

He said an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered based on a complaint by the victim priest.

Priest Mohit alleged that when he went inside the temple to pay obeisance, the accused asked him to leave the premises, saying the portals of the temple would not be opened till he remained there.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Stabbed By Miscreants After Failed Gangrape Bid In Begusarai.

He said his tooth was broken during the attack by the six priests.

The priest also claimed that some devotees were being allowed to pay obeisance from the restricted enclosure after making payments of Rs 1,100 or more.

Munish Sharma, the manager of the temple, said the matter has been reported to the civil judge (junior division).

The court has been apprised of not only the incident but was also informed that the CTV footage shows that the portals of the temple remained closed between 10.44 am and 11.01 am, while they are supposed to stay open between 8 am and 1 pm, the manager stated.

He also said the court was informed that the accused priest, Shailendra, had allowed some devotees to pay obeisance from restricted enclosure in the temple on December 26, while the portals for other devotees were not open then.

The purported video of the assault inside the temple has also gone viral on social media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)