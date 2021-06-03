Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the government should monitor the health of COVID-19 survivors who are vulnerable to mucormycosis.

"I have suggested the doctors at civil hospital here to identify vulnerable COVID-19 survivors and track them for some days," he said, speaking to reporters in Washim district.

"We have all the data of patients, so the state government can do a follow up on patients who are most vulnerable to mucormycosis," he said.

"Some of these patients also have high sugar. Such patients can be tracked and checked for any symptoms of black fungus. Early diagnosis can help health officials to start the treatment," he said.

The former chief minister is currently touring the state to review the COVID-19 situation.

