Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 15 (ANI): Leader of Oposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari met with the family members of BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in Pakistan Rangers' custody since April 23, 2025, and was repatriated to India on Wednesday. He said that Shaw would return back home after following protocols.

Adhikari said, "I am very happy that he is back safely. I have met his family. Our armed forces are safe under the leadership of PM Modi. This is what Jawan Purnam Shaw's wife and his father have also said. There are several protocols after which he will be back home. His mother has sugar, but now she is steady."

He further said that Jawan Purnam Shaw's wife stated that every member of the Armed Forces are safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed happiness over the safe return of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since April 23.

She said that the Trinamool Congress government had made efforts for his safe return. However, BJP leader Amit Malviya countered Mamata Banerjee and said she and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee had no role in bringing BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw back from Pakistan.

Mamata Banerjee told mediapersons that they had been in touch with Purnam Shaw's wife Rajani Shaw throughout and spoke to her four-five times.

"Consistent efforts were made from our end. Our DGP was in continuous touch with his BSF counterpart. I told Rajani Shaw, the day before yesterday, that her husband was healthy and doing well. However, the modalities of his release operation would take some time. He was released this morning. I am happy. His family is happy. The entire country is happy," she said.

Amit Malviya, who in-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Dept and co-incharge of West Bengal, said that Trinamool Congress leaders pressurised "the family to acknowledge them" and alleged that Mamata Banerjee used "similar intimidatory tactics" with the parents of the RG Kar victim.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who represents Sreerampur, had no role in bringing BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw back from Pakistan -- except for holding press conferences and pressuring the family to acknowledge them. Mamata Banerjee used similar intimidatory tactics with the parents of the RG Kar victim as well. The TMC is rotten to the core. It needs redemption," he said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw was repatriated to India after spending 21 days in Pakistani custody. Shaw had accidentally crossed over to the Pakistan side while on duty in the Ferozepur sector on April 23, 2025. He was detained by the Pakistan Rangers.

Family members of BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw celebrated the news of his repatriation to India by distributing sweets.

His repatriation was made possible through diplomatic coordination between India and Pakistan. He was handed over to Indian authorities at the Joint Check Post at Attari in Punjab at around 10:30 am. The handover was peaceful and followed the established protocol.

Shaw's wife, Rajni Shaw, had urged the Centre to ensure her husband's safe return. Mamata Banerjee earlier said she had spoken with the BSF Constable's wife.

"I am happy to receive the information that our Purnam Kumar Shaw, the BSF jawan, has been released. I had all along been in touch with his family and spoke thrice with his wife here at Rishra, Hugli. Today, I also called her. All the very best wishes for my brother-like jawan, his entire family including his wife Rajni Shaw," Banerjee said in her X post. (ANI)

