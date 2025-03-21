Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): In a bid to enhance the passenger experience, the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has introduced an onboard lifestyle magazine, 'Your Platform', aiming to provide engaging and informative content to travellers. The monthly magazine launched as part of the division's Non-Fare Revenue scheme, is the first of its kind in Indian Railways and has been implemented through the e-auction module, according to an official release.

Divisional Railway Manager Waltair Lalit Bohra unveiled the monthly magazine on Friday in the presence of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Sandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager II K. Pawan Kumar, and the magazine's founders, Praveen V, Shankar M, and Karthik PS.

Speaking on the occasion, DRM said that 'Your Platform', it is a new magazine designed to offer an engaging and informative reading experience, will be available to passengers on the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express, Visakhapatnam-Guntur Uday Express, and Vistadome Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train."

As per the statement, "This initiative is part of the Waltair Division's Non-Fare Revenue scheme, aiming to boost passenger satisfaction while generating additional revenue for Indian Railways. This is the first such project in Indian Railways, which was implemented through the e-auction module."

"'Your Platform' will feature a diverse range of articles, covering topics such as railway food, health, science, tourism, and more, offering a rich and varied content experience," said the DRM Bohra.

He further added in a statement, "This magazine, launched today, is already being well-received on the Vistadome coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Araku route, with passengers providing positive feedback regarding the fresh and engaging approach to in-train entertainment."

Through 'Your Platform', passengers will have access to in-depth stories and informative articles about Indian Railways, alongside engaging content exploring various facets of life and culture. The initiative aims to create a unique in-train experience that not only entertains but also educates and informs, contributing to a memorable journey for all passengers. (ANI)

