Bhopal, Dec 27 (PTI) The BJP's Madhya Pradesh in charge Muralidhar Rao on Sunday said a roadmap would be prepared to strengthen the party in every polling booth in the state over the next two years.

Rao was on his first visit here after he was made the state in charge by the party.

"We want the BJP to be strong in all booths of MP. We are preparing a roadmap for the next couple of years," he told reporters.

