Kolkata, May 5 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the continued custody of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw by Pakistan Rangers.

Banerjee said that both the state government and the Trinamool Congress are in touch with the jawan's family, who reside in Rishra.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Detained for Taking Obscene Photos of Woman Near BBMP Hospital, Released After Paying Fine in Karnataka.

"This is a very sad matter. Our party leader Kalyan Banerjee is in contact with Shaw's family, and the state government is also maintaining communication with them. I want my brother from Rishra to be brought back to the country as quickly as possible," she told reporters.

Shaw was taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers after he inadvertently crossed the border while on duty on April 23.

Also Read | Account Balance Is INR 1,00,13,56,00,00,01,39,54,21,00,23,56,00,00,01,39,542: Hathras Man Becomes ‘World’s Richest Person’ After Bank Account Credited With 36-Digit Amount.

Shaw's wife Rajani had recently travelled to Pathankot and spoke to senior BSF officers and sought clarity on her husband's condition and efforts made to bring him back to the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)