Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): Beed Police arrested Satish Bhosale, alias Khokya Bhosale, a wanted accused from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

Satish Bhosale was connected with assault cases in Beed. He was also wanted in an attempt to murder cases and other cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in various police stations of Mumbai.

He will be produced before a local court in Prayagraj for transit remand. (ANI)

