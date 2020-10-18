Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Sunday arrested after a brief encounter, an active member of the 'Ghumantu' gang with a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head in connection with a case of loot in Auraiya district.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Jabir alias Salman (28) is a resident of Muradabad.

Also Read | No Mutation of Coronavirus Has Been Detected in India: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Police also seized one countrymade pistole of 303 bore, one Cartridge of 303 bore and Rs 700 cash from his possession.

"On specific information about the accused in the case registered in Auraiya Police Station, a police team arrested Jabir alias Salman at 6.15 pm after an encounter after which seizure took place," police said in a release.

Also Read | Anti-Dengue Campaign in Delhi: Traders Join Arvind Kejriwal's '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' Campaign.

"A case has been registered against the accused under section 307 on IPC and 3/25 under Arms Act. Further investigation is on," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)