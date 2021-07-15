New Delhi/Ranchi, Jul 15 (PTI) A 45-year-old Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh has been killed by security forces in the jungles of Jharkhand's Gumla district on Thursday, officials said.

Budeshwar Oraon alias Lulha was neutralised after a "fierce encounter" between an armed Naxal squad and the security forces led by the 209th battalion of the CoBRA, they said.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a special jungle warfare unit of the CRPF.

The encounter took place in the jungles of Krurmgarh in Gumla district of the state, about 92 kilometres from state capital Ranchi.

An AK-47 rifle was also recovered with the body of Oraon, they said.

"The killed Maoist had been charge-sheeted or named in at least 53 criminal offences, including 20 murders and more than a dozen cases of attempt to murder."

"He was carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh which was declared for his apprehension by the state government," a senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer said.

