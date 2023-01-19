Shimla, Jan 19 (PTI) The vigilance and anti-corruption bureau on Thursday arrested a Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board officer in a bribery case, officials said.

Ramzan Mohammad (48), posted as an estate officer in the state Waqf Board in Chakkar area, has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

The vigilance sleuths caught the officer red-handed at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla and recovered Rs one lakh from his possession, they said.

Ramzan had demanded a bribe from the complainant in lieu of renewal of the lease agreement of Waqf Board property, the vigilance officers said.

The accused had come to the DC office in Shimla for handing over the lease agreement and collecting the bribe amount, they said, adding further investigations are underway.

