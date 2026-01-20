Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Punjab Police on Tuesday launched a 72-hour operation to initiate a statewide crackdown against gangsters, aiming to dismantle the entire ecosystem of organised crime under the 'War On Gangsters' Campaign.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated that 12,000 police officers have been conducting raids at 2,000 locations during the first phase of the operation. To extradite gangsters operating outside the state, a specialised cell has been formed under IG Ashish Chaudhary, comprising officers from all operational wings, he said.

"The CM has given us instructions that gangsters will not be tolerated in Punjab. We have made a strategy, and a war has been launched against the gangsters. A 72-hour operation has been launched today. In its first phase, 12,000 police officers are conducting raids at almost 2,000 locations. The CM himself is monitoring this," DGP Yadav told reporters here.

"To bring the gangsters sitting outside (Punjab) back, a cell has been formed under IG Ashish Chaudhry. It will consist of officers of all operational wings. We will crack down on criminal financing. We have also started an anti gangster helpline today. Punjab government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for rewards," he added.

On January 18, in a major breakthrough against organised crime, the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police busted an extortion module linked to gangster Goldy Brar and arrested 10 operatives. During the arrest, the police recovered a cache of sophisticated foreign-made weapons.

In a post on X, the DGP of Punjab announced that arrests had been made following a focused three-week operation. The Police further stated that these operatives were involved in illegal arms trafficking, extortion and planned murders and aimed to create lawlessness across the state.

"In a major breakthrough, #Ludhiana Commissionerate Police busts an extortion module linked to Gangster Goldy Brar, apprehends 10 operatives in a focused 3-week operation and recovers foreign-made pistols, including 2 Austrian #Glock pistols and 10 other sophisticated weapons. The arrested operatives are involved in illegal arms trafficking, extortion and planned murders aimed at creating lawlessness across the state. FIRs registered under BNS and Arms Act," Punjab police said.

Further investigation is underway to nab remaining associates. @PunjabPoliceInd remains firmly committed to crushing organised crime and gangster networks and ensuring peace and security across Punjab," the police added. (ANI)

