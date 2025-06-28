Wardha, Jun 28 (PTI) A 56-year-old man killed his aunt and her son in Maharashtra's Wardha district on Saturday and took his life by consuming poison, police said.

Mahindra Mohije fatally attacked his aunt Sadhna Mohije (55) and his cousin brother Nitin Mohije (27) with an axe at a farm in Nimsada village in the morning, an official said.

According to the police, Mahindra then ingested some poisonous substance. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

Citing preliminary information, Wardha Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rahul Chavan told the media that there was a land dispute in the family and the murder-suicide might be its fallout.

