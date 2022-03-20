New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) It was a warm Sunday morning in the city with the minimum temperature settling at 21.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky will remain clear through the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh to Witness Heatwaves; Low-Pressure Area over Bay of Bengal Likely to Intensify into Cyclonic Storm.

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 75 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the "poor" category (255) at 9 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

Also Read | Hijab Row: 2 Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamath Members Booked Over ‘Death Threats’ to Karnataka HC Judges Who Delivered Case Verdict.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 36.6 and 19.8 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)