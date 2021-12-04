New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday evening said a water pipeline has burst near Mother Dairy Patparganj, affecting vehicular movement.

The department took to Twitter to inform commuters.

"A water pipeline has burst near Mother Dairy and traffic has been diverted from underpass towards Akshardham temple," it said in the tweet in Hindi.

