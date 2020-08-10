Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 10 (ANI): A group of 13 Kashmiri Pandits on Monday met Kupwara Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg, informing him that fake news has gone viral on social media regarding the demolition of Waterkhani temple, which in fact had been damaged by snowfall, the department of Information and Public Relations said.

During the meeting the group, while condemning the act, said it was the handiwork of mischievous persons who circulated the fake news on social media.

Also Read | Karnataka | Dharwad District Collector Office to be Sealed For Two Days After 5 Employees Test COVID-19 Positive: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

"The fact is that the temple was damaged due to heavy snowfall in February, this year," the release quoted Rakesh as saying, who led the delegation.

"Since there are 500 government employees residing at the Nutnussa migrant colony, the employees decided to contribute some amount to refurbish the said temple. On Saturday they visited the Waterkhani Temple site and decided to repair it with permission from the revenue authorities," he said.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Says Issues Raised by Him 'Ideological'; Priyanka Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal on Congress Panel to Hear Grievances.

Pointing out that they were assured of all possible support, Rakesh added, as per the release, "On our request, they assured all possible support and we are to ensure renovation of the temple on a religious basis."

"We unanimously condemn the act of the mischievous person who is hell-bent upon vitiating the century-old communal harmony," the release quoted him as saying.

Garg appreciated the Pandit community for clearing the air on fake news and also assured them of support from the administration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)