New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): As the COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday termed it as "watershed moment" in India's battle against COVID-19.

"A watershed moment in India's famed battle against COVID19 under the charismatic leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji! Our wait for COVID19 vaccine is over with COVISHIELD from Serum Institute of India and COVAXIN from Bharat Biotechapproved for emergency use in India," Vardhan tweeted.

These vaccines are a fitting tribute to our corona warriors, the Union Health Minister further said.

"My heartfelt gratitude to all healthcare professionals and frontline workers for their exemplary efforts during these unprecedented times. Congratulations to all the scientists and researchers for their untiring efforts," Vardhan tweeted.

"It's now time to reap the benefits of the robust supply chain infrastructure we've put in place for quick and equitable distribution of the vaccine Urge all citizens to entrust the stringent protocols followed for ensuring safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of the approved vaccines," Vardhan added.

COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, said Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday.

"After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to M/s Cadila Healthcare for the conduct of the Phase III clinical trial," said VG Somani, DCGI, during a media briefing today. (ANI)

