New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is emerging as a global connector between creators, buyers and markets for scalable creative solutions.

In an interaction with media representatives, Vaishnaw said through WAVES, buyers and sellers are getting a platform, where creators can offer their content and firms can source quality creative work.

Also Read | Haveri Suicide Case: Dalit College Girl Student Ends Life in Karnataka Alleging Harassment by Man From Minority Community.

The first WAVES summit is scheduled to be held in Mumbai from May 1-4.

WAVES was driven by the industry and the government is a catalyst, he said.

Also Read | Triple Conjunction on April 25: Venus, Saturn and Crescent Moon To Form 'Smiley Face', Will It Be Visible in India?.

The minister said that with the advent of technology, the old model is giving way to the new model, creating opportunities as well as challenges.

The shape of the media world is changing, he said and stressed on the collective need as a country to respond to the new model.

Vaishnaw said that a creator from a remote village from Jharkhand or Kerala can create good quality content and get millions of views.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the work of the creators and their contribution to the economy by promoting India's soft power globally.

"WAVES seeks to evolve itself as a global platform for media and entertainment just as Davos serves as a global platform for economic policies," Vaishnaw said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)