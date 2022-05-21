Kolkata, May 21 (PTI) At least two persons were killed in West Bengal on Saturday evening after a nor'wester lashed the state, a senior official of the state disaster management said.

While one man was killed after a wall fell on him in Purba Bardhaman district, another died in Nadia district as he was struck by lightning, the official told PTI.

No casualty was reported from Kolkata where several trees fell because of the storm and rain causing traffic disruption, Disaster Management Minister Javed Ahmed Khan said.

According to an IMD official, the nor'wester hit parts of the state at a speed of 90 kilometres per hour.

A tree fell on the Metro Rail track between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Netaji railway stations in Kolkata disrupting services in a section for around 50 minutes, an official said.

“The services were affected between 4.40 pm and 5.30 pm," he said.

