Asansol (West Bengal) [India], June 15 (ANI): Amid the ongoing protests by the Kurmi community demanding the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for their community, the tribal people of West Bengal's Asansol protested against the community.

The tribal people on Thursday protested by blocking National Highway-2 for more than an hour in the Chanda Mor area of West Bengal's Asansol City.

Also Read | Gujarat Bridge Collapse: RJD Slams BJP Over Bridge Collapse in Tapi.

The Kurmi community is classified as OBC at present.

Due to this roadblock, long queues of vehicles were seen on the road for several kilometres.

Also Read | Raja Parba 2023: PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Odia Festival Being Held Across Odisha.

Later, the police removed them by convincing them, after which the traffic movement became normal.

Last month, West Bengal minister Birbaha Hansda's vehicle was attacked in West Bengal's Jhargram district as members of the Kurmi community allegedly pelted stones at TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's convoy, in which she was travelling. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)