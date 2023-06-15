Patna, June 15: Days after BJP leaders criticised the Nitish Kumar government over Khagaria bridge collapse in Bihar, RJD on Thursday tweeted a picture of a bridge that crumbled recently in Gujarat's Tapi district and questioned the saffron party's silence on it.

A bridge located at Vyara village under Tapi district in Gujarat collapsed a few days ago just before inauguration. Bihar Bridge Collapse Video: Portion of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bhagalpur.

Uploading a photograph of the bridge on its official twitter handle, the RJD asked why are the BJP leaders and certain sections of media silent. They are silent on the corruption of BJP and hiding facts, it alleged. Bihar Bridge Collapse Video: Under Construction Aguwani-Sultanganj Bridge Collapses in Ganga River in Bhagalpur; Labourers Feared Dead.

When the bridge collapsed in Aguwani Ghat Khagaria bridge, the BJP had linked it to corruption in the Bihar government. They had accused the current dispensation of being neck-deep in corruption.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2023 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).