Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday praised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's leadership in transforming Telangana into a land of abundant opportunities.

He highlighted the state's agricultural achievements and contrasted them with the policies in Congress-led Chhattisgarh, emphasizing the benefits Telangana farmers have received.

Also Read | Jharkhand Well Collapse: Five Killed After Portion of Well Collapses in Village in Ranchi District, Says CM Hemant Soren; Toll Still Unknown.

BRS Working President KTR said, "We are confident to return to power, KCR will become CM and BRS will form the government. Immediately thereafter, we will take up the reconstruction of the Bhadradri temple. No one should have any doubts about it.”

KTR questioned if a program similar to Ryhtu Bandhu is being implemented in Congress-governed Chhattisgarh State. He further questioned if 24-hour free electricity was being given to the farmers in Chhattisgarh or if they were purchasing the complete crop like BRS is doing in Telangana.

Also Read | FloodWatch: Government Launches Mobile App To Disseminate Information on Advanced Forecasts Up to Seven Days.

KTR said, "Why should any farmer vote for the Congress party? Farmers from Chhattisgarh are coming to Telangana to sell their crops."

"In their (Congress) 60 years of governance they were capable of giving only Rs. 200 as pension. How will the people believe the Congress party's promises of giving Rs 4000 pension?" asked KTR.

He also reminded TPCC President Revanth Reddy’s statement on providing only a three-hour power supply to the farmers.

KTR urged the public to recognize the inefficiencies of Congress and appreciate the extensive development and welfare initiatives introduced by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

"Congress leaders were also receiving the benefits of Rythu Bandhu, Mission Bhagiratha, Assara Pension, and Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak. But still, they were criticizing CM KCR," he said.

Telangana Government under the leadership of CM KCR has given podu land pattas, set up panchayats for the Girijans for local governance, and increased their reservations, said KTR.

BRS Working President KTR assured that the Bhadradri Ramalayam temple will be developed along the lines of Yadadri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple.

In his speech, KTR highlighted the efforts of CM KCR and the Telangana Government in providing safe drinking water to every house in the state. He also added that the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission was adopted from the Telangana Government’s Mission Bhagiratha program.

KTR stated that the BRS Government in Telangana had introduced welfare schemes for all sections of society and added that the development was taking place across the state, irrespective of cities, towns, and villages.

Talking about the development activities taken up by the BRS party, BRS Working President KTR stated that the Telangana government was fulfilling the "Jal, Jungle, Zamin" ethos, echoing the aspirations of Komuram Bheem.

KTR said, "10% reservation increase for tribals, the focus on wastelands, and the empowerment of tribal communities stood out as significant achievements of the BRS's government. The state currently boasts cultivation across a sprawling more than ten million acres during the monsoon season alone."

With a vision for the future, KTR highlighted the importance of the upcoming Assembly elections and stated that this election would be crucial for BRS in the run-up to the Parliament elections in the coming year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)