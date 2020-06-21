Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said he is very happy with the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held recently and added, "we may have differences in our politics, but we are united by our patriotism".

"We may have differences in our politics, but we are united by our patriotism. PM spoke on our behalf when he paid tribute to armed forces and assured India's interests will always be protected. We are very happy with the all-party meeting," Rao said in a message shared by Telangana Chief Minister's Office on Twitter.

Also Read | Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade Lauded by Central Railway For Operating Mumbai Local During Coronavirus Pandemic; Netizens Salute Motorwoman For Dedication.

Noting that the entire country is hurt and angry at the steps taken by China at LAC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday said that "neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured" and 20 brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and also taught a lesson to those "who had dared to look towards our motherland".

Addressing an all-party meeting convened by him to discuss the situation in India-China border areas, the Prime Minister said that India has also conveyed its position clearly to Beijing through diplomatic means and that the Army has been given the freedom to take necessary steps for protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

Also Read | Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 3,630 New COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

He said that 20 brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in Ladakh but "also taught a lesson to those who had dared to look towards our motherland". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)