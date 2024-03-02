Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): In an attack on the opposition parties, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday said that unlike them, the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi refrains from playing the caste card or making false promises for electoral gains.

CM Yogi Adityanath emphasised, "We have fulfilled our promises, and we will continue to do so in the future."

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating 48 development projects worth Rs 1006 crore at a programme organised at Mahant Digvijaynath Park, the CM highlighted the rapid progress and transformation taking place across the country.

"India is making rapid progress across multiple fronts, encompassing security, economic prosperity, religious harmony, and livelihoods. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed significant development, leading to a positive change in perceptions," he remarked.

Attributing the surge in development initiatives in UP to the effective governance of the double-engine government, CM Yogi stated, "The double-engine government works at double speed and that is why the country is progressing."

Furthermore, CM Yogi expressed confidence in the unwavering support of the public for Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

He said, "Just as the public blindly supported the leadership of PM Modi in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022, similarly, they are determined to elect the Modi government at the Centre for the third time."

CM Yogi stressed the need for increased employment opportunities for youth, expanded civic amenities, and enhanced welfare benefits for the underprivileged. "For this," he underscored, "a like-minded government is essential at every administrative level."

Highlighting that development requires 'breakthrough,' not 'barriers,' CM Yogi reiterated the necessity of the Modi government for a third term. He emphasised the critical role of like-minded leadership across all levels of governance to prevent hindrances to development.

CM Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on certain political parties, accusing them of prioritising their own interests over the welfare of the people. Without directly naming them, he said, "These parties prioritised their own family interests above all else. They jeopardised the interests of youth, farmers, businessmen, and daughters risked their security."

Speaking about the significant turnout following the consecration of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, CM Yogi noted that 65 lakh devotees had visited the site in just one month. He urged MPs and MLAs to ensure that all residents of their constituencies visit Ayodhya before the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.

Reflecting on the slogan from the nineties' movement, "Ram Lalla hum aayenge, mandir wahi banayenge," CM Yogi recalled how governments of that time used to harass people for raising such slogans. In contrast, he emphasised that today, with the presence of Ram Lalla, the government welcomes everyone for darshan.

On this occasion, CM Yogi extended advance Holi wishes to everyone and urged them to celebrate the festival in a joyful and harmonious manner. He also called upon everyone to pledge their support for Prime Minister Modi for a third term.

As part of the programme, CM Yogi honoured beneficiaries of various schemes including Ayushman Yojana, PM Awas Yojana Rural and Urban, PM SVANidhi Yojana, Agriculture and Horticulture Department schemes, and ODOP Scheme, by presenting them with certificates and kits. (ANI)

