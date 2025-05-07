Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 7(ANI): Congress leaders have lauded the Indian Army's "Operation Sindoor," which successfully destroyed Pakistani terrorist bases and sent a strong message against terrorism. Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, expressed his solidarity, stating that the Congress Party, along with the entire nation, stands firmly behind the Indian Army and the Government of India.

Taking to X, Former CM wrote, "The Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor' has dealt a severe blow to terrorism by destroying Pakistani terrorist bases."

Gehlot further emphasised the importance of unity and strength in the face of such challenges.

"The Congress Party and the whole of India welcome this action, and we stand firmly with the Indian Army and the Government of India. Jai Hind," he added on X.

Gehlot also touched upon the Pahalgam attack, stating that it was deeply upsetting, but assured that the opposition, alongside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had expressed full support for the government's action against Pakistan in response to the terror strike.

"Pahalgam attack was very painful. The entire Opposition along with Rahul Gandhi, had extended support to the government for action against Pakistan. Only time will tell what turn the situation will take. We need to wait and watch," he told ANI.

Congress MLA and Rajasthan Opposition Leader Tikaram Jully also backed the Army's action, noting the public's anger over the civilian attack.

"The way terrorists attacked our innocent civilians, there was a lot of anger among people. Our security forces attacked nine sites of terrorists and gave a befitting reply. We are proud of our security forces," he told ANI.

In its official statement, the Congress party also said that it was a time for National Unity and that the party stands firmly with the Indian Army.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said, "India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pakistan and PoK has necessarily to be uncompromising and always be anchored in the supreme national interest. This is a time for unity and solidarity. Right from the night of April 22nd, the INC has been categorically stating that the Govt will have our fullest support in the nation's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The INC is standing firmly with our armed forces."

Meanwhile, locals from Rajasthan's Barmer also expressed their happiness over Operation Sindoor.

Bhagirath Gosai, a local, asserted that it was essential to teach terrorists a lesson.

"I was extremely happy when I woke up today and got this information. It was important to teach the terrorists a lesson for killing Hindus by asking their religion in Pahalgam," he said.

Another local, Shakoor Khan, said he is extremely happy with the Indian Army's "revenge". Khan stated that he stands with the Indian Army and is proud of their actions.

"I am very happy that we have taken revenge. We stand with the Indian Army. We are ready to fight for India. I feel very proud," he said.

India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, according to CNN, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

The strikes were carried out to avenge the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, sources told ANI. The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly monitored Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. (ANI)

