Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 6 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing row between Tamil Nadu and the Centre over the three-language policy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday emphasised that their intention and commitment is to protect their language.

Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar mentioned that they would go by what Congress high command decides.

"Karnataka is already committed to our stand. First, we want to protect our language; that is our intention and commitment. We are in a national party; we will go by our national party. Whatever the Congress party high command decides because they give us free hand locally, on these types of issues. So, we will sit, discuss and come back to you. We have already confirmed our stand," Shivakumar said.

Earlier this morning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to X to evoke the spirit of the 1967 Tamil language protests, urging the state to rise against what he called the imposition of Hindi.

Sharing a photograph of former CM Annadurai, Stalin reminded the people of the 1967 anti-Hindi movement in the state.

"1967: Anna sat down; Tamil Nadu rose! If any harm comes to proud Tamil Nadu, let us roar like wildfire! Let us celebrate the victory!" he posted on social media website X, drawing parallels between past struggles and current challenges.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, raising concern over the "three-language formula" and alleging that the Centre wants to 'impose' Hindi.

In another post on X, Stalin expressed his strong opposition to the imposition of Hindi and defended Tamil's rightful place. Referring to a popular quote, Stalin stated, "When you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression."

He went on to remind the public of the accusations directed at his party (DMK), by certain "bigots." "Some entitled bigots brand us chauvinists and anti-nationals for the 'crime' of demanding Tamil's rightful place in Tamil Nadu," Stalin added. (ANI)

