Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 13 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has attacked the BJP-led Union government over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and said the law is "unconstitutional".

"BJP has made unconstitutional law - CAA. It has been made based on religion, which goes against the right to equality, therefore I tore a copy of the Citizenship (Amendment) bill in the Parliament, We were, are and continue to be against this," the AIMIM leader told reporters.

Also Read | Fishing Ban in TN: Annual 61-day Fishing Ban on Eastern Coast of Tamil Nadu to Begin From April 15.

He expressed confidence of party candidates doing well in the Lok Sabha polls.

"We are not in alliance with anyone in Telangana. In Uttar Pradesh, we formed PDM (pichda, Dalit, Mulsim). In Telangana, we have not allied with any party. We have full clarity, we have faith in our hard work. I am optimistic that our candidates will be victorious," he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Rescue Operation to Save Boy Trapped in Borewell Continues in Rewa (Watch Video).

Asked about BJP leader and candidate from Hyderabad constituency Madhavi Latha's bogus votes allegation, the AIMIM chief said they are abusing the Election Commission.

"Every year in January, the inclusion of names happens and then lists come out. A final voter comes out before the elections...This means that they are abusing the Election Commission," he said.

Owaisi, the sitting MP from Hyderabad also held a door-to-door canvassing in the Falkanuma area in the city and urged them to vote for AIMIM.

The Lok Sabha election in the 17 parliamentary constituencies of Telangana will be held on May 17.

In the 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats, BJP four, Congress 3 and AIMIM one seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)