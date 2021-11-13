Sircilla (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI): Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party and Minister KT Rama Rao said that the state government will force the Centre to buy paddy harvest grown in the state.

"We have forced the Congress party for the formation of Telangana state. Can't we do the same for the farmer's if BJP doesn't buy paddy? TRS government would always be with the farmers" Rao told ANI while attending a protest over paddy procurement in Sircilla.

The ruling TRS party staged a protest across the state on Friday demanding the central government to buy paddy harvest grown by farmers of the state.

"Telangana's farmers are being confused by BJP. The Centre tells them not to cultivate paddy. State BJP leaders are provoking them to cultivate paddy alone," he said.

Slamming the Centre, Rao said, "Even if state government purchases, it has to go to Food Corporation of India. If FCI denies, we'll have no option. We are trying to explain to farmers BJP's hypocrisy. We also have to explain to them that paddy will be the Centre's responsibility. If they don't take it, we'll go to Delhi if needed."

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has earlier informed that the TRS would organise dharnas in all Assembly Constituencies, with farmers demanding the Central government to procure entire Kharif (summer or monsoon crop) paddy produced in Telangana.

Meanwhile, BJP has asked the Telangana CM to release the letter written by the Central Government where it has already mentioned that they would buy the crops from the state.(ANI)

