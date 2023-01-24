Noida, Jan 24 (PTI) Weeks after she fought for her life after being hit by a car on New Year's eve in Greater Noida, B.Tech student Sweety Kumar is on the road to recovery.

Kumar, who had suffered severe injuries, is unable to recall the events that led to the accident.

Speaking to PTI, the 22-year-old said, "I can't remember how the accident took place. I was only concerned about my exams as I was worried that I won't be able to take them on the scheduled date because of the injuries."

Her exams are currently underway.

She was discharged from the hospital on January 22, following which, her college administration allowed her to appear for exams and also offered all possible help.

"I was a little concerned about my exams but the college authorities said that they will allow me to appear for my papers once I recover," she said.

A native of Bihar, Kumar is living as a paying guest in Greater Noida for the last three years.

Her father Shiv Nandan Pal, who works as a farmer in Sarthua village of the Daniawan subdivision of Patna district, rushed to Delhi after knowing about the accident of his only child.

"I got to know about her accident in the early morning of January 1. I was horrified. My wife and I boarded a train from Sarthua to Patna. On reaching Patna, we got on the first train available to Delhi and rushed to the hospital as soon as reaching the railway station," Pal told PTI.

He said once he reached Kailash hospital he was told that Sweety's friends and authorities had extended all support for her treatment.

"I was worried for my child. However, I was slightly relieved that her friends were helping her out with the treatment. Even the authorities and her college administration have visited the hospital to check on her," Pal told PTI.

Kumar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the private hospital with severe injuries on her head and legs.

She was hit by a Hyundai Santro car around 9 pm on December 31 while she was returning from a grocery store with her two friends Karsoni and Anganba. They also suffered minor injuries.

Speaking about her academics, Pal said she was a brilliant student who had even got admission in an engineering college by herself.

"Sweety is very smart and intelligent. She has always excelled in her academics. She studied until class 10 in Sarthua village and then moved to Patna for higher studies," he said.

"Three years later, she got admission at an engineering college in Noida and is currently in her final year. For her college studies, Sweety herself approached the bank and got an education loan," Pal added.

Earlier, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police had extended financial support of Rs 11 lakh to the family of Kumar for her treatment.

Friends of the B.Tech student also raised funds for her medical expenses. PTI ABU

