New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a welfare inspector of the South East Central Railway (SECR) in Nagpur for allegedly demanding Rs 2.4 lakh from the widow of a gatekeeper, who passed away in April, to clear pension dues, officials said on Friday.

On getting a complaint, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) laid a trap and nabbed Anup Kumar Awade red-handed while he was receiving a part payment of the alleged bribe of Rs 2.4 lakh, they added.

"The complainant's husband was posted as a gatekeeper in SECR, Nagpur and he expired on April 19. It was alleged that the welfare inspector of SECR, Nagpur demanded a bribe of Rs 2.4 lakh from the complainant to complete the process of service and pension benefits of her husband and also for the employment of her son on compassionate grounds," CBI Spokesperson Joshi said.

He said searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused.

