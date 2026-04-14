North Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], April 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a roadshow in Kaliyaganj, North Dinajpur, ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections 2026.

Earlier today, Shah took a swipe at the Trinamool Congress government over infiltration and said a BJP government in West Bengal will hand over the required land to complete fencing with Bangladesh.

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Addressing rallies in the poll-bound state, he also warned "goons of TMC not to step out of their homes" during voting.

"I am warning all the goons of TMC not to step out of their homes; otherwise, after 5 May, you're done for," he said.

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He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to intimidate the majority community in the state.

"I was listening to a speech by Didi (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee). She was attempting to intimidate the majority community of this region. She claimed that if the TMC ceases to exist, the very existence of the majority community would be at stake. We have been living here for centuries. Who are you to try to intimidate us? Riots broke out in Murshidabad under your rule. Where were you then?" he asked.

"Attacks were carried out during Ram Navami under your rule. Where were you then? Restrictions were imposed on Saraswati Puja under your rule. Where were you then? There is no need to fear Didi. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party will come to power," he added.

Earlier on Monday, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari campaigned in Howrah as part of the party's preparations for the elections.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Manoj Tiwari lauded the Election Commission of India and said it is among the most efficient electoral bodies in the world.

"The Election Commission of India is the most well-organised election commission in the world. Despite having a population of 1.4 billion, instances of re-polling are extremely rare. Many countries across the globe are adopting the methods of the Election Commission of India. We must place our trust in the Election Commission. The TMC relies entirely on bogus votes," he said.

Polling will be held in West Bengal on April 23 and 29 and results of assembly polls will be announced on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)