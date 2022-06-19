Kolkata, Jun 19 (PTI) Discontent over the formation of the new Birbhum district committee, BJP leader Dudhkumar Mondal on Sunday asked his supporters not to take part in party activities.

In a Facebook post, Mondal, a West Bengal state committee member of the BJP and a leader from Birbhum, called upon his supporters to be "inactive in party programmes without any fuss".

"Committees have been formed from the district level to the block level in Birbhum without consulting me. Hence, I made such a request," he told reporters later.

BJP's national general secretary Anupam Hazra said it was a matter of concern if a person like Mondal steps away from organisational work.

"Those who helm the organisation now should bring back old and seasoned warhorses like Dudhkumar Mondal, show them due respect and give importance and put them in the front row of the party," Hazra said in a Facebook post.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said appropriate steps will be taken in regard to Mondal's statement.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said such comments show how BJP functionaries are getting disillusioned.

