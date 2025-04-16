Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party, led by West Bengal LoP Suvendhu Adhikari took out a rally of party MLAs to pay tribute to the families which were killed during the unrest which erupted in Murshidabad district in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation and said the entire state is observing 'Hindu Shaheed Diwas.'

"There are protests across the state. The Hindu population is emotional; it is sad. The entire state is on the streets and is observing Hindu Shaheed Diwas...Mamata should step down. She should go to jail...We are not coward Hindus, we are Hindus of Swami Vivekananda," Adhikari told ANI.

During the rally of BJP MLAs in Kolkata, the leaders were seen carrying posters with images of violence allegedly from Murshidabad with the poster reading 'Hindu martyrs day.'

Party MLA, Shankar Ghosh, alleged during the rally that 'Hindus are not safe in West Bengal'

"We were saying again and again that an anti-Hindu Government has come to power in our state. Mamata Banerjee, in her conduct of becoming even more Muslim than the real Muslims, wants to sacrifice Hindus," he told ANI.

Unrest broke out in Murshidabad on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, a contentious law in the region. Since then, 150 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

CM Banerjee has also claimed that the Waqf Amendments will not be implemented in the state and urged people to stay calm.

Locals in the violence-hit area have also claimed that outsiders incited violence, damaging homes, temples, and shops.

Speaking to ANI, a local, Ujjwal Gupta, said, "Whatever has happened here is wrong. In the name of opposing the Waqf Act, houses of Hindus and temples have been vandalised. The situation is under control now. All Hindus and Muslims stay together here, but if someone comes from outside and incites riots, it is wrong. We want everyone to stay peacefully and get back to normalcy." (ANI)

