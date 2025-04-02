West Bengal: BJP workers stage protest outside in Siliguri over alleged murder of minor girl

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest outside the New Jalpaiguri Police Station in Siliguri on Wednesday over the alleged murder of a minor girl on Tuesday evening. BJP protesting members said that women in West Bengal are not safe.

Police stopped them from entering the police station.

According to Siliguri Metropolitan police, they have arrested two people in connection with the case.

The victim's mother said, "They killed my daughter. The name of the accused is Rohit. I demand the severest punishment, death penalty for the culprits. I request the police to hang the culprits; capital punishment should be given to them, or else they should be given to the public. I have faith in the police, but I also expect justice. I will pursue my demand relentlessly, exploring all avenues until it is fulfilled."

The protesters demanded strong punishment for the accused.

Sourav Sarkar, a BJP worker, said, "Women are not safe in Bengal even though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is herself a woman. We demand the immediate resignation of Mamata Banerjee." (ANI)

