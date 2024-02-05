Coochbehar (West Bengal) [India], February 5 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled a smuggling bid and apprehended one woman narcotics smuggler with prohibited Yaba tablets on the Indo-Bangladesh international border on February 5.

"Acting on reliable input, on February 4 a special operation was launched. Vigilant troops of 90 Bn BSF apprehended one woman narcotic smuggler with 1000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 5 Lakh in the area of responsibility of BOP Gitaldah under Coochbehar district in West Bengal," the BSF said in a press release.

The BSF further said that the woman smuggler was apprehended when she was trying to smuggle prohibited Yaba Tablets from India to Bangladesh.

"The apprehended smuggler alongwith seized items is being handed over to the Police for further legal action," the BSF further said.

Keeping in view the vulnerability of the border, and heightened activities of drug traffickers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always on the alert to thwart trans-border crimes including drug trafficking and are making all-out efforts to prevent the commission of such crimes, the BSF added. (ANI)

