Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Border Security Office (BSF) caught a smuggler carrying 15 gold biscuits, weighing 1831.95 grams, from Bangladesh to India.

The value of the seized gold in the international market has been estimated to be Rs 1.10 crore.

According to the information, Jawans received information from the intelligence department of BSF that gold smuggling is going to happen from their area. Based on the information, the jawans observed a suspicious person coming on a motorcycle from the village of Pirojpur.

The jawans stopped him at the BSF entry/exit gate and interrogated him about gold smuggling. During interrogation, he panicked and confessed to hiding the gold in the lower part of his motorcycle (cavity near the chain cover).

Thereafter, the jawans nabbed the smuggler on the spot and brought him to the border post for further questioning. The Jawans, then, opened the said parts of the bike where the smuggler had hidden the gold and recovered 15 Gold Biscuits. The smuggler was bringing all these gold biscuits from Bangladesh to India. The apprehended smuggler has been identified as Jairul Sheikh, S/o Amir Hussain, Village Pirojpur, District Murshidabad.

On interrogation, the smuggler revealed that he had received the gold on 4 August from Babu Sheikh (28 years) of Pirojpur village. Thereafter, as per the instructions of Babu Sheikh, he was about to hand over the gold to an unknown person in the Saidapur market after crossing the duty point of BSF.

He further revealed that he was to get Rs. 30,000 from Babu Sheikh for the successful delivery of the gold. But even before smuggling the gold, the Jawans nabbed him. He further revealed that he works as a mason and Babu Sheikh lured him with money and he got involved in gold smuggling.

The apprehended smuggler along with the seized gold was handed over to the Customs Office Jangipur for further legal action.

A K Arya DIG PRO SB Frontier said, “Every day Gold Smugglers adopt a new modus Operandi and lure the simple villagers into the smuggling by giving them money. BSF appeals to people living on the border to report any information related to gold smuggling through their Seema Saathi helpline no. 14419 or through WhatsApp messages or voice messages on 9903472227. A suitable reward will be given to the person providing concrete information, and their identity will be kept confidential. (ANI)

