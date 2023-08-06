Mumbai, August 6: In a shocking incident that took place in Rajasthan, a 60-year-old man allegedly killed an 85-year-old woman in Udaipur. A video of the man allegedly attacking and killing an elderly woman with an umbrella in Rajasthan's Udaipur has also gone viral on social media. The woman identified as Kalki Bai Gameti is said to have died from the alleged assault. After the incident came to light, the Rajasthan police detained four people in connection with the matter.

According to a report in NDTV, the accused has been identified as Pratap Singh, who reportedly appears to be drunk in the video. Cops said that the accused was hallucinating. When a man tried to stop Singh from attacking the woman, he did not listen and continued to thrash her with an umbrella. The report also stated that the viral video was shot by bystanders including two minors who did not come to rescue the woman. Rajasthan Shocker: Two Teenage Sisters Gang-Raped for 18 Months by Father's Co-Workers in Alwar, Both Pregnant; FIR Registered.

Man Thrashes Woman to Death With Umbrella in Rajasthan

Talking about the alleged incident, police officials said that Singh was in an inebriated state when he came across the woman. "He imagined himself to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva and believed he could kill the woman and resurrect her," a police officer said. The horrific video which has now gone viral on the internet shows Singh sitting next to the woman and allegedly telling her that he is a follower of Lord Shiva, Singh also claimed that Lord Shiva sent him to her.

"Maharani hai tu (you are a queen)," says Singh as he punches the woman in her chest all of a sudden. As the video moves further. Singh can be seen dragging the elderly woman by her hair. Another video clip shows the accused allegedly hitting the woman with an umbrella on her head as he continues to thrash her. The alleged incident took place in the Gogunda tehsil of Udaipur district. Cops said that the elderly woman was visiting someone's house when Singh caught her. Rajasthan Horror: Minor Girl Gang-Raped by Three College Students in Front of Boyfriend in Jodhpur, Accused Arrested.

Meanwhile, the police have refuted rumours claiming that Singh killed the elderly woman on suspicion of being a witch. Cops said that it was a random murder as the accused appeared to be hallucinating in the video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2023 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).