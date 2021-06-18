Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 18 (ANI): The results of Class Xth and XIIth board in West Bengal will be evaluated through an internal assessment and marks obtained in the previous class, informed the state government on Friday.

According to the state government, a 50:50 formula will be adopted for Class X. In the first share of 50 marks, the average of Class IX marksheet of the students will be considered.

For the remaining 50 marks, a Class X internal formative assessment will be conducted.

There are 10 subjects in the Class X examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Every subject will have an independent assessment.

For Class XII, a 40:60 formula has been adopted. The 40 per cent of the marks will come from the best of four subjects from the Class X marksheet of the students. For the rest 60 per cent, marks will come from the Class XI annual exam and the practical/projects of Class XII which had happened before the COVID second wave.

On June 7, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 state Board examinations for session 2020-2021.

"Our children's future is my greatest priority. To this regard, we have formed an expert committee to decide over holding the Class Xth and XIIth board exams in 2021," Banerjee had tweeted.

Following the cancellation of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII Board exams by the Central government on June 1, several states, including Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh cancelled their respective state Board exams in view of the prevailing COVID situation. (ANI)

